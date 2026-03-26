TCS Launches Lateral Hiring Drive; Offers ₹9 LPA Package & ₹50,000 Joining Bonus

TCS Launches Lateral Hiring Drive – Offers Rs. 9 LPA Package and Rs. 50,000 Joining Bonus | File Image

Tata Consultancy Services has officially launched a lateral hiring programme targeting experienced technology professionals, offering annual packages of up to Rs. 9 lakh alongside a Rs. 50,000 joining bonus - signalling a strategic shift in how India's largest IT company is building its bench for the AI era.

Who TCS is looking for

The programme specifically targets technology professionals with two to four years of experience, precision-focused on what the company is calling "future-ready" skills. Applicants are expected to have hands-on expertise in key stacks including Python, Java, C++, and cloud-native technologies. The focus on this experience bracket reflects a deliberate move away from volume-based fresher hiring toward a more selective, skill-first model.

The compensation package

According to an internal communication reviewed by media reports, the initiative offers annual compensation of up to Rs. 9 lakh, along with a Rs. 50,000 joining bonus for candidates who accept offers within 30 days. The time-bound incentive signals urgency - TCS is looking to onboard talent fast, not just fill a pipeline.

The company has also encouraged its existing workforce to refer suitable candidates, underlining the role employees can play in identifying skilled professionals.

TCS vs Infosys: A tale of two strategies

The TCS rollout follows a high-profile recruitment push by rival Infosys, which disrupted the market by offering salaries as high as Rs. 21 lakh per annum for "Specialist Programmer" and "Power Programmer" roles designed for elite coders with deep expertise in full-stack development and complex algorithms.

In contrast, TCS's approach is a broader effort to strengthen its mid-level execution layer, allowing the firm to handle the increasing volume of AI-integrated projects that require more than just entry-level proficiency.

The bigger picture

Industry analysts note that the era of volume-based hiring is giving way to a skill-first model. Despite net headcount drops in previous quarters, both TCS and Infosys are now hiring selectively but aggressively, with a goal to replace traditional roles with talent capable of navigating what experts estimate is a nearly 53% AI skill deficit in India.

For job seekers with the right stack, the timing could hardly be better.