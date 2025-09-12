TCS and C-DAC Sign MoU For Sovereign Cloud Development

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) |

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) signed a memorandum of understanding to advance India's sovereign cloud infrastructure.

The agreement targets the creation of cloud platforms that comply with data localization rules and handle public sector applications, such as e-Sanjeevani and Dial 112, along with workloads from central ministries. The partners plan to incorporate technologies developed by C-DAC, an R&D body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, into TCS's cloud systems.

The effort focuses on sectors including healthcare, defense, smart cities, and banking, financial services, and insurance. It seeks to support data protection requirements and reduce dependence on international cloud providers by using OpenStack and local technologies.

Magesh Ethirajan, director general of C-DAC, said the partnership would develop technologies for sovereign cloud in line with national digital goals. He noted that combining C-DAC's research with TCS's operations could aid deployment and maintenance of these platforms.

Girish Ramachandran, TCS president for growth markets, described the MoU as a step toward cloud systems suited for India's digital needs, drawing on public infrastructure and enterprise experience.

TCS, which has worked on government projects like stock exchanges and passport systems, employs over 600,000 people across 55 countries. C-DAC conducts research in advanced computing for public sector use.