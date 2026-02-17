TCS, AMD To Build 200MV AI-Ready Data Centres In India

Chipmaker AMD is deepening its India push through an expanded partnership with India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), deploying its latest rack-scale AI data centre technology in the country as they prepare for competition from Nvidia Corporation in one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets.

TCS and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on AMD's 'Helios' platform in India, with an eye on large enterprises and sovereign AI demand, the company said.The collaboration will see TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, bring AMD's state-of-the-art AI architecture to India.The collaboration includes an AI-ready data centre blueprint that can scale up to 200 megawatts of capacity.

The partnership was announced just as the AI Impact Summit opened in New Delhi on Monday.The companies said the platform is designed to support high-performance AI training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, AI firms, and large enterprises operating in India.

The move positions AMD more directly against Nvidia in India's rapidly expanding AI infrastructure segment, as enterprises and government-backed initiatives scale compute capacity to support large language models, AI training and inference workloads.Under the expanded partnership, AMD will supply its full-stack AI compute platform, while TCS will bring data centre engineering, integration and enterprise deployment capabilities.According to the companies, the rack-scale design is meant to improve performance efficiency and reduce time to deployment for enterprise AI workloads.

AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su said, "AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With 'Helios', we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow."

TCS MD and CEO K Krithivasan said, "This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD's first Helios powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem â?" Infrastructure to Intelligence."

TCS established HyperVault in 2025 to deliver GW-scale, secure and reliable AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers, AI companies and global enterprises. The expanded partnership builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises scale AI adoption and modernise hybrid environments, as global chipmakers intensify their race for AI dominance in India.