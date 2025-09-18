Tata Electronics Gains Massively From Apple's India Manufacturing Push; US iPhone Shipments Record 37% Revenue Share

Tata Electronics has emerged as a major beneficiary of Apple's manufacturing diversification strategy, with shipments of iPhones to America making up nearly 37 percent of Tata Electronics' revenue in FY25, bringing in more than Rs. 23,112 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The substantial revenue contribution from US markets underscores the strategic importance of Tata Group's partnership with Apple and highlights India's growing role in global iPhone manufacturing. The shift reflects Apple's strategy to reduce reliance on China and diversify production amid global trade tensions.

Record Financial Performance

Tata Electronics posted Rs. 66,601 crore in revenue in FY25, making it a major new contributor to the conglomerate's Rs. 1.53 lakh crore topline. The company's phenomenal growth trajectory is evident from reports indicating a staggering ninefold increase in revenue year-over-year.

The US market has proven to be the most lucrative destination for Tata Electronics' iPhone shipments, with shipments to the US alone contributing the largest share in the last financial year.

Manufacturing Scale and Market Position

Tata Electronics captured 26 percent share of India's iPhone production and recorded a 63 percent increase in direct employment at its iPhone assembly operations, with the workforce expanding to 31,000 from 19,000 in 2023. This expansion reflects the company's rapidly scaling operations to meet growing demand.

Tata Group is Apple's only Indian supplier, and it's angling to become a major global player in electronics manufacturing. The company operates three manufacturing facilities and is positioned to challenge established players like Foxconn.

Strategic Expansion and Production Milestones

The company has been aggressively expanding its iPhone assembly capabilities. Tata Electronics has initiated the assembly of iPhone models, including iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e, at their Hosur facility, positioning itself as a significant player in the mainstream smartphone supply chain, a field currently dominated by Taiwanese companies such as Foxconn.

Tata Electronics achieved significant milestones in iPhone production in 2024, with a 180 percent production increase and a 125 percent export surge, demonstrating the company's rapid scaling capabilities.

Export Performance and Global Supply Chain Role

Apple shipped nearly $2 billion worth of iPhones from India to the US in March 2025, with Tata Electronics and Foxconn setting monthly records. Apple ramped up production in India to circumvent tariffs, shipping approximately 600 tonnes of iPhones valued at $2 billion to the United States.

India is projected to contribute 20-25 percent of total iPhone shipments this year, from 12-14 percent last year, with Tata Electronics playing a crucial role in this expansion.

Strategic Acquisitions and Growth Drivers

The remarkable growth is primarily due to the acquisition of the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India plant near Bengaluru, which is a key assembly site for Apple's iPhones. This strategic acquisition has been a major driver of Tata Electronics' impressive revenue surge.

The company's success in the iPhone manufacturing space has positioned it as a key player in Apple's strategy to diversify production away from China while building a robust manufacturing ecosystem in India. With the US market providing the highest returns on iPhone shipments, Tata Electronics is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for India-manufactured iPhones in American markets.