Tata Electronics Confirms Cyber Breach; Apple & Tesla Sensitive Trade Data Allegedly Exposed

Tata Electronics Confirms Cyber Breach; Apple & Tesla Sensitive Data Claims To Be Exposed | TATA logo

Tata Electronics has officially confirmed a cybersecurity incident affecting parts of its internal digital systems, following reports that a ransomware group has published a massive cache of corporate data on the dark web claiming to expose confidential information belonging to global clients Apple and Tesla.

Who is behind the attack?

The breach has been claimed by a ransomware group calling itself World Leaks, which asserts that the leaked files contain confidential manufacturing and design blueprints belonging to Apple and Tesla. According to online listings reviewed by security researchers, the alleged leak spans more than 200,000 files and exceeds 630GB in total volume.

What data is allegedly exposed

Security researchers who examined the data cache reported finding internal folder directories referencing manufacturing specifications, quality-control guidelines for smartphone components, and technical engineering drawings linked to electric vehicle assembly designs. The dataset reportedly goes beyond corporate schematics to include internal employee email communications, organisational activity logs, and copies of worker passports.

Tata Electronics' official response

Addressing the breach in a corporate statement, a Tata Electronics spokesperson told Adgully, "A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems. Our response protocols were deployed immediately and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected."

The company emphasised that its production lines and factory facilities continue to function normally without operational disruption. However, industry sources indicate that the electronics manufacturer received a financial ransom demand following the digital intrusion, and the firm has reportedly begun notifying internal employee groups within its regional electronics assembly operations regarding the data exposure.

Context: a high-growth phase for Tata Electronics

The incident comes at a sensitive time for Tata Electronics, which is in the midst of an aggressive expansion within the global technology hardware supply chain and serves as a key corporate anchor for regional electronics manufacturing initiatives in India. Technology partners, including Apple, are reportedly conducting internal forensic evaluations to determine the exact scope and authenticity of the exposed files.