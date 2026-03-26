Swiggy Partners With Sarvam AI To Bring Voice Ordering In 11 Indian Languages: How Does It Work?

Swiggy has announced a partnership with homegrown AI startup Sarvam AI to launch India's first multilingual, voice-led ordering experience across its platforms. The feature allows users to place orders by speaking in their preferred Indian language, marking a significant shift toward making digital commerce more inclusive and accessible.

What the partnership covers

The integration spans Swiggy's food delivery service, Instamart, and Dineout, enabling users to order food, groceries, and book tables simply by speaking. The feature is powered by Sarvam AI's voice and language models, which are purpose-built for Indian languages and accents - addressing a long-standing gap in how most delivery apps have defaulted to English interfaces.

The platform supports 11 regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, among others - ensuring that users across India can interact with the app in the language they are most comfortable with, rather than navigating menus in a language that may not be their own.

How to use it

One standout feature is the ability to place orders over a regular phone call, meaning users without internet access or the app itself can still use the service. Swiggy has also enabled conversational shopping on platforms like Indus, where users can chat with the AI assistant and complete purchases without traditional app navigation. Payments are handled through Razorpay's UPI Reserve Pay, ensuring secure and frictionless transactions even for voice-initiated orders - no additional steps required after placing the order verbally.