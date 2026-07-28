Swiggy Instamart Names Former Myntra Chief Nandita Sinha As New CEO After Amitesh Jha's Exit

Swiggy has named former Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha as the new CEO of its quick commerce arm, Instamart, effective August 3, following the resignation of Amitesh Kumar Jha. The leadership change marks the third top-level exit at Instamart in a little over a month, coming as the platform continues to trail rivals Blinkit and Zepto in order volume within India's increasingly crowded quick commerce market.

Jha's exit and the handover to Sinha

Jha tendered his resignation to Swiggy's Managing Director and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety to pursue opportunities outside the company, according to a regulatory filing, and ceased to be part of Swiggy's senior management with immediate effect.

Swiggy's exchange filing acknowledged his contributions and placed on record its appreciation for the guidance he provided during what the company described as a critical phase of Instamart's expansion, including the launch of its 15-minute delivery service, Noice. Majety, welcoming Sinha, called her one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders and said he was enthusiastic about the vision, customer obsession, and operational rigour she brings to the Instamart team.

Who is Nandita Sinha?

Sinha joins Instamart after more than two decades across the FMCG and e-commerce sectors. She began her career at Hindustan Unilever, working in sales and brand management, before moving to Britannia Industries as a product manager. She later co-founded MyBabyCart.com, an early e-commerce venture, before joining Flipkart in 2013, where she spent over eight years across categories including lifestyle, furniture, health, and beauty. She rose to Vice President of Customer Growth, Media, and Engagement at Flipkart, playing a central role in scaling flagship sale events such as the Big Billion Days, before being appointed CEO of Myntra on January 1, 2022.

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Under her leadership, Myntra achieved net profitability in FY24, expanded its international brand portfolio from around 280 to more than 420 brands, and turned Myntra Beauty into one of the platform's fastest-growing segments. The company's revenue crossed Rs. 6,042 crore in FY25 under her tenure. Sinha holds a B.Tech in Ceramic Engineering from IIT (BHU) Varanasi and an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University.

A month of churn at the top

Sinha's appointment follows a turbulent stretch for Instamart's leadership bench. In late June, Chief Operating Officer Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer Hari Kumar, both Flipkart veterans who had joined Instamart in 2025 and late 2024 respectively, resigned citing personal reasons. Jain is reported to be moving to Nykaa as head of operations, while Kumar has not yet announced his next move. Both had worked closely under Jha, who himself came to Instamart from Flipkart.

The leadership overhaul comes at a pressure point for Instamart within India's quick commerce sector. The platform currently ranks third by order volume, behind Blinkit and Zepto, though it remains closely matched with Zepto on net merchandise value. Rivals have continued to expand aggressively, with Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now all investing heavily in dark store networks and delivery capacity.