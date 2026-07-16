Swiggy Cancels Congress MP Mahua Moitra's Food Order For Third Time, Slammed For Charging ₹1,457 As Cancellation Fee |

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra found herself without dinner and out of pocket after food delivery platform Swiggy cancelled her order from Arsalan restaurant for the third time and charged her the full bill amount of Rs. 1,457 as a cancellation fee. Moitra took to social media platform X to call out the platform, saying she received neither food nor any service support.

"Hello @Swiggy, this is the 3rd time you arbitrarily cancelled my order and have charged me the full bill amount Rs. 1,457 as 'cancellation fee'. No dinner and no service help from anyone," Moitra posted on X, attaching a screenshot of the cancellation email she received from Swiggy. The email, addressed to a user named Mahua, confirmed that order number 243092360048928 placed on the Swiggy Gourmet platform had been cancelled at 7:55 PM on July 15, and that a cancellation fee for restaurant services of Rs. 1,457 would be charged.

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Moitra's complaint quickly gained traction online, with other users reporting similar experiences on the platform. One user, Devendra Prasad, also said his Rs. 2,765 Instamart order was cancelled due to a technical glitch and that no refund had been processed.

Swiggy responded to Moitra's post on X, acknowledging her frustration and promising to look into the matter. "We totally get how frustrating this can be, Mahua. We're reaching out to you right away. We'll review the order cancellation and the associated charges with you and work towards a resolution without any further ado," the company said in its reply.

@MahuaMoitra We totally get how frustrating this can be, Mahua. We're reaching out to you right away. We'll review the order cancellation and the associated charges with you and work towards a resolution without any further ado. — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 16, 2026

The incident has renewed criticism of food delivery platforms' cancellation policies, particularly the practice of charging customers the full order amount as a fee when cancellations are initiated by the platform itself rather than the user. Swiggy is yet to issue a broader statement on the matter.