Sundar Pichai, MrBeast, Sarah Friar, Dario Amodei, & Neal Mohan: Top Tech Leaders That Made It To Most Influential People 2026 List

Sundar Pichai, MrBeast, Sarah Friar, Dario Amodei, & Neal Mohan: Top Tech Leaders That Made It To 100 Most Influential People 2026 List |

It is that time of the year again. Amidst all the world turmoil, TIME magazine has revealed its annual list of the world's most influential people, spotlighting several prominent technology leaders who are shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation, and global tech leadership. The annual compilation honors visionaries, leaders, and icons making an indelible mark on the global stage. Business, technology, and AI leaders on this year's list include Sundar Pichai, Neal Mohan, Michael Dell, Susan Dell, MrBeast, Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, and Sarah Friar, among others.

Let's look at all the top tech leaders mentioned on this list:

1. Sundar Pichai

Pichai has been the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google since 2015 and is making his third appearance on the TIME100 list. He played a major role in the expansion of Google's AI-driven efforts by launching Gemini, Nano Banana, Notebook LM, Google AI Studio, and Gemini CL. The Alphabet CEO has been recognised for integrating advanced AI tools into the daily lives of billions of users, steering the company through what is described as the AI revolution while maintaining Google's position as a global tech powerhouse.

2. MrBeast

YouTube sensation MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) appears on the TIME100 for the second time. With the largest base of subscribers on YouTube, his strategy consists in reinvesting the reach achieved in projects increasingly ambitious and generous. The digital creator has pioneered a new model of content creation that combines massive audience reach with philanthropic initiatives. The key to his success lies not only in the magnitude of his operations, but in the combination of discipline, curiosity and the conviction that great ideas can emerge from anywhere. His recent initiative includes a $250 fund for children in low-income areas across the US.

3. Sarah Friar

Sarah Friar has been an essential force in shaping some of the world's most transformative companies, including both Square and OpenAI, where today she serves as chief financial officer. The Irish-American business executive joined OpenAI in June 2024 after serving as CEO of Nextdoor. She brings a rare combination of operating rigor, creative judgment, and deep personal connection, all powered by fierce intelligence and burning curiosity. Friar currently sits on the boards of Walmart and ConsenSys and co-founded Ladies Who Launch, a network supporting women entrepreneurs.

4. Dario Amodei

Dario Amodei, along with his sister Daniela Amodei, co-founded Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant. This marks Dario's second appearance on the TIME100. Anthropic, valued at $380 billion, defines itself as a company focused on AI safety, though it faces challenges such as negotiations with the Pentagon over limits on military use of Claude. The siblings have been recognised for their work in developing and regulating artificial intelligence, positioning themselves as leaders in the responsible AI movement.

5. Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan assumed the role of CEO of YouTube in 2023, strengthening the platform to become the largest video provider on televisions in the US by 2025. Under his leadership, YouTube has diversified its content portfolio, integrating everything from NFL games and podcasts to independent productions from creators like MrBeast. Mohan's strategic vision has successfully positioned YouTube beyond its traditional online platform roots into mainstream television consumption.

6. Michael Dell

Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, and his wife Susan Dell appear on the TIME100 for the second time. Their most recent initiative consists of granting $250 to each child under 10 years old in low-income areas in the United States, to be invested in an indexed stock fund. This innovative program, which has been replicated in Connecticut through collaboration with other philanthropic families, aims to democratise access to investment and financial education from an early age, representing a new model of technology-driven social impact.

7. Reid Wiseman

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman commanded the historic Artemis II mission, which launched on April 1 this year, marking humanity's first crewed flight around the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The 50-year-old naval aviator led a four-person crew on a 10-day journey that took them 252,756 miles from Earth at their farthest point. The mission successfully completed a lunar flyby and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean ten days later, paving the way for future lunar surface missions and establishing Wiseman as a pioneer in the new era of space exploration.