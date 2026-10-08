State Govt Vows To Boost Technology, Skill Development & Safety In Boiler Sector | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government is fully committed to strengthening safety, modern technology, skill development and an industry-friendly ecosystem in the boiler sector. Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar emphasised this commitment while inaugurating Boiler India 2026, an international workshop, seminar and exhibition organised by the Directorate of Steam Boilers under the Department of Labour at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The event brings together manufacturers, entrepreneurs, experts, engineers, operators and consumers to foster technological advancement and knowledge exchange across the industry.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Sujata Patil, Labour Department Additional Chief Secretary I. A. Kundan, Development Commissioner for Unorganised Labour Sushil Khodwekar, Central Boilers Board Secretary and Technical Adviser Sandeep Kumbhar, and Directorate of Steam Boilers Director Sandeep Chivate.

Boiler safety and industrial efficiency

Addressing the gathering, Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar highlighted the vital role boilers play across key industries such as power generation, sugar, textiles, chemicals, petrochemicals, food processing, pharmaceuticals, paper and oil refineries. He noted that boiler safety, efficiency and reliability directly impact overall industrial productivity, worker safety, energy conservation, environmental sustainability and national competitiveness. He praised the Directorate of Steam Boilers for securing fourth rank out of sixty-eight state departments under the government's 150-Day Action Programme focusing on e-governance and citizen-centric services, adding that ongoing efforts aim to streamline inspection, approval and auditing procedures.

Artificial intelligence and skill development

Minister Fundkar urged industry leaders and experts to embrace Artificial Intelligence for predictive maintenance, enabling proactive measures before equipment failures occur. To address the demand for skilled manpower in high-pressure welding, manufacturing, non-destructive testing and automation, he announced that the state is developing a Skill Development Centre in Nagpur, which will be transformed into a Centre of Excellence. Emphasising that safety must be an operational standard rather than a mere slogan, he stressed that worker protection remains a fundamental duty of every enterprise.

Technical standards and business opportunities

Echoing these views, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare called for strict adherence to technical standards across every stage of boiler manufacturing, from plate rolling to hydro testing. He expressed confidence that the platform would create new business opportunities by connecting manufacturers, vendors and clients. Additional Chief Secretary I. A. Kundan commended the organisers and noted that the fourth edition of the exhibition features around two hundred forty-six national and international exhibitors, reinforcing the evolving role of modern boilers in energy efficiency and clean energy adoption. Central Boilers Board Secretary Sandeep Kumbhar also shared insights into central regulatory reforms.

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Ministers inspect advanced boiler technologies

Following the formal session, the ministers toured various stalls to inspect advanced boilers and safety equipment. The programme included the release of informative publications on safety regulations, a short documentary on boiler technologies and a tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. The event opened with introductory remarks by Director Sandeep Chivate, was anchored by Shweta Shelgaonkar and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Deputy Director A. M. Zhunjure.

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