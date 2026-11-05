Starlink India Launch Faces Fresh Questions As Report Challenges Elon Musk's Claims Of Telecom Industry Obstruction | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 5: The delay in the launch of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet services in India stems primarily from pending regulatory and security approvals due to legitimate reasons rather than efforts by domestic telecom companies to block its entry, a new report has said.

The report from Europinion said Starlink obtained its licence to operate in India in June 2025 but remains unable to begin commercial services because it is still awaiting security clearance, spectrum allocation and foreign investment-related approvals.

Musk alleged in October that powerful business interests were obstructing Starlink's entry into India. The Indian government rejected the claim, describing it as baseless and misconceived.

Telecom Partnerships And Spectrum Allocation

The publication argued that both sides were telling only half the story, adding that both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel entered into agreements in 2025 to distribute Starlink services to customers.

It also pointed out that while Indian telecom operators had supported spectrum auctions, the government ultimately opted for administrative allocation, a position that aligned more closely with Starlink's preference.

“The price for the spectrum was approved by a government committee in September. However, the final decision is still pending. Both sides’ stories have gaps. The truth sits somewhere in the middle,” the report noted.

Security Clearance Remains Key Hurdle

Security clearance remains a key hurdle not only for Starlink but also for Indian satellite internet providers such as Jio's satellite venture and also Eutelsat OneWeb.

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The publication said that security concerns are legitimate after devices with Starlink branding were found during a drug seizure near the Andaman Islands and in a security raid in Manipur in 2024.

The government, for its part, has never explained why the security check has taken so long, and has given no deadline but has clarified that a decision on spectrum prices is close.

Connectivity Challenges In Rural India

Over 11,000 Indian villages still had no 4G connectivity as of May 2026 and streamlining regulatory approval processes could benefit these areas, the report noted.