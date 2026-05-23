Spotify, Amazon Developing Tools For AI Podcasts, Summaries To Compete With Google’s NotebookLM

Spotify and Amazon are developing new artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can create podcast-style summaries and audio discussions from documents, articles, and other content.

The move is expected to increase competition with Google’s AI-powered NotebookLM platform, which recently became popular for generating AI podcast conversations and summaries from uploaded material.

Spotify is internally testing AI features that can turn written content into audio discussions using synthetic voices, according to a report by Business Standard.

The company is exploring ways to help users consume information in podcast format more easily.

Amazon is also reportedly working on similar AI-powered audio summary tools as part of its broader artificial intelligence strategy.

The company is looking at ways to integrate AI-generated spoken summaries into its products and services.

Google’s NotebookLM has attracted attention because it can generate realistic podcast-style conversations between AI hosts based on documents uploaded by users.

The feature allows people to listen to summaries instead of reading long text files.

Technology companies are increasingly focusing on AI-generated audio content because of the rising popularity of podcasts, audiobooks, and voice-based assistants.

AI-generated podcasts could become useful for students, researchers, professionals, and casual users who want faster ways to consume large amounts of information.

Spotify already has a strong presence in the podcast industry and may use its existing platform to expand AI-based audio experiences for users and creators.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been increasing investments in generative AI across multiple businesses, including Alexa, cloud computing, and media services.

The growing interest in AI-generated summaries also reflects changing user behaviour, where many people prefer audio-based and multitasking-friendly content formats.

However, the report noted that AI-generated podcast tools may also raise concerns related to misinformation, copyright, accuracy, and the growing use of synthetic voices.

Companies are expected to continue improving these technologies as competition intensifies in the AI content and productivity market.