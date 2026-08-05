SpaceX Falcon 9 Upper Stage Likely Crashes Into Moon; Confirmation Awaited

File Pic (Representative Image)

A discarded upper stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has likely impacted the Moon’s surface, with scientists tracking the collision near the Einstein Crater on the lunar far side. The event is estimated to have occurred at approximately 12:05 pm IST (2.35am EDT), though official confirmation is still pending as space agencies analyse fresh orbital imagery.

According to preliminary tracking data, the object’s trajectory had been predicted with remarkable precision, narrowing the impact window to within seconds and a few hundred metres. Observations from lunar orbiters in the coming days are expected to confirm the exact impact site.

What exactly hit the Moon?

The object was not an intact rocket but the Falcon 9’s upper stage - the second segment responsible for carrying payloads into higher orbits after the first stage separates and returns to Earth.

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This particular stage, measuring about 12 metres in length and weighing roughly 4,500 kilograms, was launched on January 15, 2025. It carried payloads including Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost-1 and ispace’s Hakuto-R Mission 2 lunar landers.

Once its mission was complete, the stage was left in a high-energy orbit between Earth and the Moon, eventually becoming space debris.

Why did the crash take so long?

Unlike controlled re-entries, the rocket stage remained in an unstable orbit for nearly 19 months. Over time, gravitational forces from the Earth, Moon, and Sun - combined with subtle effects like solar radiation pressure - gradually altered its trajectory.

These cumulative perturbations eventually pushed the stage onto a collision course with the Moon. In an earlier statement, SpaceX confirmed that the stage had been 'passivated', meaning residual fuel was vented to reduce explosion risk, but a controlled disposal burn was not feasible due to its trajectory.

Impact energy and expected crater formation

Scientists estimate the stage struck the lunar surface at nearly 8,700 kilometres per hour. The impact would have released energy equivalent to around three tonnes of TNT.

Due to the Moon’s lack of atmosphere, the object would have hit the surface at full velocity, carving out a fresh crater estimated to be between 20 and 30 metres wide. The collision is also expected to have ejected large amounts of lunar regolith, potentially displacing over a million kilograms of dust and debris.

Why this crash matters to scientists

Researchers view this event as a rare scientific opportunity. Unlike natural meteorite impacts, the characteristics of this object — including its mass, velocity, and trajectory — were well documented in advance.

This makes it possible to study the impact in a controlled context, helping scientists refine models of crater formation and improve techniques for locating impact sites. Such data is expected to contribute to future lunar seismology research and mission planning.

Global space agencies monitoring the aftermath

Several space agencies are now working to confirm the impact site and analyse its effects. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) is expected to capture before-and-after imagery of the region, while South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter will also contribute observational data.

India’s Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, currently in lunar orbit, may provide additional imagery to help identify the newly formed crater.

NASA officials have indicated that confirmation could take several hours to days, depending on orbital passes and imaging conditions.

While tracking data strongly suggests that the impact has already occurred, scientists are awaiting visual confirmation from orbiting spacecraft. Once verified, the event will mark another instance of human-made objects unintentionally colliding with the Moon - offering both scientific insight and a reminder of the growing presence of space debris beyond Earth orbit.