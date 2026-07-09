Sonos Lays Off Senior Design & Product Executives In Fresh Round Of Restructuring

Tech company Sonos has laid off several senior executives from its design and product teamsas part of ongoing restructuring at the company. The job cuts have raised concerns about Sonos's ability to develop new products going forward.

According to a Bloomberg report, those who have left the company include Dana Krieger, vice president of design, who spent 12 years at Sonos, Kate Wojogbe, a senior user experience executive with nearly 10 years at the company, and Scott Fink, who worked at Sonos for 15 years and helped lead its home theatre business.

Design and research teams hit hard

The layoffs have also affected other long serving employees across design and research. Edward Mitchell, who worked as a designer at Sonos for around 12 years, wrote on LinkedIn that the design team has become smaller. Rebecca Phillips, a user experience researcher, said on LinkedIn that nearly the entire UX research team was let go. Kristen Leclerc, who led the user research department, was also among those laid off.

Other experienced employees have exited the company as well. Michelle Enright, who led packaging and product sustainability efforts, lost her job after 14 years at Sonos. Sara Lincoln, a hardware product manager, was laid off after working at the company for 11 years.

Sonos confirms the cuts

Sonos confirmed the layoffs last month. A company spokesperson said Sonos still has experienced leaders across the affected teams and added that user research work at the company will continue, according to Bloomberg.

CEO cites need for speed and fewer management layers

Sonos CEO Tom Conrad told employees that the changes are intended to reduce management layers and make the company more competitive. In a memo seen by Bloomberg, Conrad said he wants Sonos to operate with greater conviction and speed, spending less time in conference rooms and more time building prototypes and shipping finished products for customers.

AI role in the layoffs disputed

A Sonos spokesperson said last month that the layoffs are not related to artificial intelligence. However, Conrad struck a different tone during the company's May earnings call, where he said AI is already transforming how Sonos operates internally, influencing everything from how the company builds software to how it runs marketing and manages day to day operations.