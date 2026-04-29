Snabbit Raises $56 Million In Series D, Eyes Home Cooks As Next Frontier

Snabbit, a quick home services platform, has raised $56 million in its Series D funding round co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments' Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed also participated, alongside new entrant FJ Labs Inc.

The round takes the company's total capital raised to $112 million in just two years and arrives less than six months after its $30 million Series C, underscoring rapid investor conviction in the breakout category Snabbit pioneered.

What is Snabbit and why is it so famous?

Founded in 2024, Snabbit was the first to launch house help as a quick-service category in India. The pace at which it has scaled since is striking. The company grew from 400 to 40,000 daily orders in under a year and crossed 1 million monthly jobs in March 2026.

It currently facilitates more than 40,000 jobs per day across five cities and 140 micro-markets, supported by a network of over 15,000 service providers.

Valuation doubles in just six months

Snabbit's valuation has now doubled to approximately $360 million, up from $180 million during its Series C. The company has raised money four times in about 15 months, $5.5 million in January 2025, then $19 million in May from Lightspeed, $30 million in October from investors including Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and Bertelsmann India Investments, and now this $56 million Series D.

The capital proceeds will be allocated across three key areas: expansion into new cities while strengthening presence in existing markets; scaling high-frequency service categories with established product-market fit; and reinforcing its balance sheet to support long-term growth and disciplined capital allocation.

Snabbit to expand into home cooking category

Beyond cleaning and dishwashing, Snabbit is now setting its sights on the kitchen. The company is preparing to launch Home Cooks as its next category, with the goal of making a freshly prepared meal in your own kitchen as convenient as on-demand cleaning and dishwashing. Agarwal said the company's focus remains largely on on-demand home services, with about 5 percent of their attention dedicated to new categories such as home cooks. "After home services, we are piloting home cooks and will scale in Bengaluru over the next three months," he said.