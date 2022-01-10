Six great reasons to bet at Cloudbet Bitcoin Sportsbook in 2022

Cloudbet was established in 2013, becoming the first major online sportsbook in the world to allow betting with Bitcoin. It still retains its position as a trusted Bitcoin Casino and Sportsbook betting site to this very day, with thousands of loyal sporting enthusiasts using cryptocurrency to bet on sporting events there daily.

With so many sportsbooks now accepting a range of cryptocurrencies, it’s a tough task to choose the best option for you. However, if you carefully analyse the various Bitcoin betting sites, Cloudbet has a clear advantage in many areas. Take a look below to see the top six areas where the Cloudbet Bitcoin Sportsbook has the edge over other bitcoin casinos.

World-Beating Selection of Bitcoin Sports Betting Markets

The most obvious, as well as most significant, area in which Cloudbet excels is in its range of sports betting markets. As you might expect, the bitcoin sportsbook has a comprehensive selection of betting options for major sports, such as American Football, Tennis, Soccer, basketball and baseball. However, where it excels is its range of markets for more niche sports. Despite not being as popular with punters, the selection of smaller sports, such as bandy, chess and floorball, ensures that everyone will find a suitable betting option for them.

It should also be mentioned that it’s not solely real-world sports betting available – there’s also an exceptional array of eSports markets, ranging from Dota 2, LOL, FIFA to CS:GO. The depth of eSports coverage will truly have you covered, with Cloudbet seemingly intent to provide the most detailed coverage possible of all popular eSports.

Cloudbet welcomes Professional Sports Bettors

Cloudbet welcomes professional players. Instead of restricting successful gamblers by dropping account limits or even closing accounts, we accept that professional gamblers play a significant role in the betting landscape. Cloudbet never limits gamblers betting on professional sports and only occasionally for more niche sports, such as table tennis.

The friendliness towards professional players understandably means that Cloudbet is an exceptionally popular spot for pros and VIPs. They know that they’ll receive a fair deal, along with all other players, while Cloudbet knows that accepting pro players is a huge selling point, and ensures that the quality of experience for both pros and players alike is excellent.

Unbeatable Bitcoin Sports Betting Odds

The main reason for betting is simple: it’s to win money. Therefore, high odds are a huge plus for any crypto sportsbook. At Cloudbet, you’ll find that the odds are consistently high, both for standard and live betting. In fact, it’s often the case that Cloudbet manages to provide industry-leading prices on markets.

The outstanding odds are complemented by the fact that Cloudbet regularly runs zero margin promotions. By removing the margin – or, as some might call it, the vig – Cloudbet can offer even higher odds to gamblers, potentially sacrificing their own chances to make money in the process. There’s no need to worry about winning limits either, as they’re exceptionally high at Cloudbet – something exhibited by the massive $1 million limit on the 2020 US election.

Truly Rewarding Bitcoin Sportsbook Loyalty Scheme

At Cloudbet, the loyalty scheme really rewards players for the money they spend – just as a loyalty scheme should. The loyalty scheme has only been part of the bitcoin sportsbook for a short while, but it’s already pivotal to how players are treated. What’s more, no one is excluded, as everyone from micro-stakes players through to high rollers will earn points in proportion to the money they wager.

The loyalty scheme uses a tried and tested format but excels in doing so. There are six tiers, starting with Bronze and culminating in Ruby, and each tier has several different levels. You’ll rise through levels and eventually through tiers as you bet. The higher your tier, the better the rewards – get to Ruby and you’ll get various bonuses, enhanced customer support and even an account manager. You can claim your rewards as soon as they’re unlocked or store them to claim another day.

Fair Bonuses with Low Rollover Requirements

Bonuses at Cloudbet aren’t simply large, as they also have fair terms and conditions. Of these terms and conditions, the most significant is the rollover requirements. Gamblers typically expect to find rollover requirements of anything from 5x to 35x on sports betting bonuses, but not at Cloudbet. Those at the lowest loyalty level will have a 5x rollover added to their bonus money, but move up the loyalty ladder, and the rollover comes down. Get to the top, and you’ll find the rollover requirement is just 1x, which is tiny compared to other bonuses on the market.

Other terms and conditions are also more than fair. There’s enough time to use the funds and meet the rollover requirements, there are no limits on the amount of money you can win from bonuses, and there are no restrictions on which depositing methods can be used to claim bonuses. Overall, the Cloudbet bonuses are industry-leading, which can only be great news for punters at the bitcoin sportsbook.

Automate Betting with an Industry-Leading API

The Cloudbet API allows players to automate their betting experience. The interface is highly conducive to quick and easy automated betting and can even be used by those inexperienced in coding. This ease of use causes the Cloudbet API to stand out from alternatives.

Odds are retrieved automatically, and a bet is then placed if the odds meet specific parameters. For example, it’s possible to bet automatically on all soccer teams with odds of over 5.0 to win their match. By automating this process, serious gamblers can scale up their betting without the manual work that would otherwise be required.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:28 AM IST