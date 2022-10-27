Satellite communication to push India's tech ambitions and internet reach says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar | Twitter - Satcom Industry Association- India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister for State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & IT on Thursday at the India Space Congress 2022 said that Satellite communications are emerging as an important part of India's ambitions to scale up quality internet access across the country. The minister also added that for the digital economy and India's growing clout in the global technology landscape, satellite communications hold significant relevance.

Chandrashekhar said, “Our goal is by 2025-26 to have 1.2 billion Indians have the ability to connect to the internet directly through their device, and the role of satellite communications and space segment is an inherent part of this.”

On the second day of the conference, the minister also added that ISRO has been the shining beacon of excellence for decades in the technology space in India.

India Space Congress 2022 is a three-day event that started on October 26 at the Le Meridien, New Delhi. The idea of the conference is to bring all the high-level stakeholders together from space agencies, institutions and industry around the world under one roof to exchange insights, trends and strategies for collaborative development of the space ecosystem in the country.

With Inputs from PTI