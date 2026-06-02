Sarvam AI Slashes Vision API Pricing By 67%, Bringing Document Digitisation Within Reach For Indian Enterprises

Bengaluru-based AI startup Sarvam AI has announced a 67 percent reduction in the pricing of its Sarvam Vision API, bringing the per-page processing cost down from Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 0.5. The move comes after the platform crossed a significant usage milestone, more than 35 million pages have now been digitised through the API since its launch in February 2026.

The company attributed the price reduction not to competitive pressure, but to genuine improvements in infrastructure efficiency as volumes scaled up.

What changed under the hood?

As adoption grew, Sarvam AI found itself handling significantly larger document volumes than anticipated at launch. This pushed the team to rearchitect key parts of its serving stack to keep performance consistent and costs manageable.

Earlier this February, we launched Sarvam Vision, a vision-language model for document intelligence.



Today, more than 35 million pages are being digitised through the Sarvam Vision API by developers and partners.



Since launch, we've made it significantly more efficient to serve… pic.twitter.com/iqjEbZeNGF — Sarvam (@SarvamAI) May 29, 2026

Sharing the development on X, Sarvam AI explained, "We reworked parts of our serving stack, optimised inference kernels for state-space architecture, smarter page-level batching, better hardware utilisation across our sovereign cloud. The result is a model that runs far more efficiently at scale."

The optimisations span three key areas - inference kernel efficiency tailored to the model's state-space architecture, intelligent batching at the page level to reduce redundant compute, and improved utilisation of hardware on Sarvam's sovereign cloud infrastructure. Together, these changes allowed the company to pass on the operational savings directly to its users and developer partners.

What does Sarvam Vision do?

Launched in February 2026, Sarvam Vision is a vision-language model built specifically for document intelligence tasks. It enables organisations to digitise physical records, extract and organise data from unstructured documents, and automate the processing of large volumes of paperwork, tasks that have traditionally required significant manual effort across industries such as banking, healthcare, education, and public administration.

The platform has found traction among both individual developers and enterprise partners building document automation pipelines at scale.

The pricing update arrives as Indian organisations across sectors are accelerating investments in digital document management. Reducing the per-page cost from Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 0.5 meaningfully lowers the economics of large-scale digitisation projects, making it more viable for companies to move beyond pilots and into full production deployment.

For sectors that deal with high document volumes, land records in government offices, patient files in hospitals, loan applications in banks, the cost difference compounds quickly at scale, and the new pricing could be a tipping point for broader adoption.

Beyond document intelligence, Sarvam AI is making moves in a rather unexpected direction, space. Earlier this month, the company announced a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based spacetech firm Pixxel to develop what is being described as India's first orbital data centre satellite, named Pathfinder.