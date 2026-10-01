Samsung To Launch Its First AI Smart Glasses In November: Report | File Pic

Samsung will launch its first AI glasses in November, according to a report by The Korea Herald. The device, called Intelligent Eyewear, has no display. It will take on Meta, which dominates the segment. A Samsung official has since confirmed the November timing to the publication. Samsung has not announced pricing.

Developed with Google, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker

Samsung is building the glasses on Google's Android XR platform and is working with Google and the eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The company first showed the glasses at Google I/O in May. At the time, it said it planned two versions: audio glasses with voice-based AI assistance and display glasses that project information in front of the wearer's eyes. It shared more details at Galaxy Unpacked in London in July. The November product is the display-free model.

How the glasses work

The glasses will not show any information in front of the wearer. A camera and microphones capture what the user sees and hears. Google's Gemini assistant processes that input on a connected Galaxy smartphone, and the responses play through speakers built into the frame. Samsung described this phone-based processing as a key strength of the product at Unpacked. The company said the glasses can run for up to nine hours on a single charge.

Weight is a key focus

At Unpacked, Samsung said the glasses would be lighter than most AI glasses. Local media reports say the company is aiming for a weight up to 5g below Meta's base Ray-Ban Meta model, which weighs 51g. Samsung has not confirmed a final weight.

Pricing and markets still unclear

Samsung did not disclose pricing, launch markets or sales targets at Unpacked. An executive said the glasses would likely sit in the premium segment. The company said it would pick its main launch markets after reviewing regional demand and the retail networks of Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Meta leads a fast-growing market

Counterpoint Research data cited in the report shows global AI glasses shipments rose 263 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026. Display-less models made up 96 percent of those shipments, and Meta held a 94 percent share of that segment.

Meta added to its line-up at Meta Connect on September 23 with the Ray-Ban Meta Audio. It is the company's first AI glasses without a camera and weighs 43g. It is priced at $349 and goes on sale on October 13.

Privacy remains a concern

Camera-equipped AI glasses have faced criticism over the risk of covert recording. Meta says its Ray-Ban Meta glasses have a visible recording light and that the camera is disabled if the indicator is covered. The Korea Herald reports that the privacy debate has already reached Samsung in South Korea ahead of the launch.