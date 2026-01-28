 Samsung Teases New Customisable 'Privacy Display' Feature; Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Integrate It
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSamsung Teases New Customisable 'Privacy Display' Feature; Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Integrate It

Samsung Teases New Customisable 'Privacy Display' Feature; Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Integrate It

Samsung has begun teasing the Galaxy S26 series, confirming the arrival of a new “privacy display” feature. Designed to prevent shoulder surfing, it offers pixel-level privacy with custom visibility controls for apps, passwords, and notifications. The Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to launch next month, though Samsung is yet to announce an official date.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
article-image

Samsung has officially started teasing the arrival of the Galaxy S26 series with new features. The highly anticipated 'privacy display' feature is now being teased by the company, all but confirming its arrival in the next Galaxy flagship range. Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to launch next month, probably on February 25, but the company has not announced the unveil date yet.

Samsung has released a note, teasing the arrival of a new 'privacy layer to protect users from shoulder surfing in public spaces. It released a slew of videos that showed how the feature comes with customisation options to adjust visibility for apps, password entry, and notifications. The upcomign 'Galaxy' devices are also said to come with new hardware and software protection that 'introduces pixel-level privacy'.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra new privacy display features

"On the bus, in the elevator, and wherever we’re waiting in line, our digital laundry gets aired in plain view. And as phones become more tailored to our routines and preferences, concerns about privacy are only growing," Samsung said in a statement. "That’s why Samsung will soon unveil a new layer of privacy to shield your phone from shoulder surfing wherever you go. You’ll have the space to check your messages or enter a password on public transit without thinking twice about who might be watching."

FPJ Shorts
Upcoming Union Budget To Incorporate 16th Finance Commission Recommendations For Tax Devolution From 2026-27 To 2030-31
Upcoming Union Budget To Incorporate 16th Finance Commission Recommendations For Tax Devolution From 2026-27 To 2030-31
Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price In India Leak Ahead Of Launch
Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price In India Leak Ahead Of Launch
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Why Maharashtra Deputy CM Was Called 'Dada' By His Supporters
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Why Maharashtra Deputy CM Was Called 'Dada' By His Supporters
India Pursues 100GW Nuclear Goal While Safeguarding Conventional Fuels Amid Global Energy Pressures
India Pursues 100GW Nuclear Goal While Safeguarding Conventional Fuels Amid Global Energy Pressures

While privacy display can also be achieved through a screenguard, what sets this feature apart is the customisation options. ". This new layer gives you the choice to decide what works best for you. You can customize it to raise your guard with specific apps, or when entering access details for more private areas of your phone. With multiple settings for adjusting visibility, you can limit what others can see based on the level of privacy protection you need. You can also choose to protect specific parts of your experience, such as notification pop-ups. It’s a tailored approach that you can fine-tune or switch off entirely, rather than a blanket one," the company said.

While Samsung confirms that the next Galaxy phones will come with the privacy display, it doesn't really say which ones. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will exclusively introduce this feature, and not the others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price In India Leak Ahead Of Launch
Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price In India Leak Ahead Of Launch
Samsung Teases New Customisable 'Privacy Display' Feature; Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Integrate It
Samsung Teases New Customisable 'Privacy Display' Feature; Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely To Integrate It
New Apple AirTags Launched: 5 Key Things You Need To Know Before You Buy
New Apple AirTags Launched: 5 Key Things You Need To Know Before You Buy
WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities...
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities...