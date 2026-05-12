Samsung May Introduce Feature To Block Apps That Spam Smartphone Users With Ad Notifications

Samsung may soon introduce a feature on its smartphones that can automatically block apps that send excessive advertising notifications to users.

The feature was discovered in an early version of Samsung’s One UI software update.

It is expected to help users reduce spammy notifications from apps that repeatedly send promotional alerts and advertisements.

The new tool could automatically identify apps that generate unusually high numbers of ad notifications and restrict their ability to send further notifications.

Samsung may provide users with options to either completely block notifications from such apps or manage them manually through notification settings.

The feature is expected to become part of Samsung’s notification management system in future One UI updates.

Many smartphone users have complained about apps sending repeated marketing notifications, promotional offers, and advertisements that can become disruptive and difficult to manage.

The report said the new feature could improve user experience by reducing unwanted interruptions and helping users keep their notification panels cleaner.

Samsung has not officially announced the feature yet, and details about its final rollout timeline remain unclear.

The report added that the feature may first appear in beta versions of upcoming One UI releases before becoming widely available on supported Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung regularly adds new privacy, security, and user-control features through its One UI software updates to improve device usability and customisation options.

The company has recently focused on improving notification controls, battery management, and AI-powered smartphone features across its Galaxy device lineup.