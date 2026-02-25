Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 To Unveil Galaxy S26 Series Today: What To Expect | X/ Fayad_Tech_1080

Samsung's most anticipated smartphone event of the year is finally here. Galaxy Unpacked 2026 kicks off tonight from San Francisco, and while the Korean tech giant has kept its official cards close to the chest, a wave of leaks and pre-launch teasers has given us a remarkably clear picture of what's coming. Alongside the flagship Galaxy S26 series of phones, Samsung is expected to introduce new Galaxy Buds 4 earbuds and double down on its Galaxy AI push for 2026.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26

The base model of the trio is set to arrive with a larger 6.3-inch display compared to its predecessor, featuring Samsung's new M14 AMOLED panel promising better brightness and improved colour accuracy. Performance will vary by region, with devices powered by either the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset depending on the market. A notable change this year is that Samsung is dropping the 128GB base storage tier - the Galaxy S26 will now start with 256GB of storage as the entry option.

Expected price in India: Rs. 80,999

2. Samsung Galaxy S26+

Sitting in the middle of the lineup, the Galaxy S26+ is expected to carry over the design upgrades and AI features of the standard model in a larger form factor, likely with a bigger battery and enhanced display real estate. It is expected to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box, with deeper Galaxy AI integration across core apps including the camera, productivity suite, and Bixby.

Expected price in India: Rs. 99,999

3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The headline act of the evening. The S26 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be headlined by a 200MP main camera sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture — a significant upgrade from the f/1.7 on the S25 Ultra. The biggest new feature is the Privacy Display, which causes the screen to turn black when viewed from an angle, making it a significant draw for professionals and frequent public transport users. The S Pen makes its return, and the Ultra is confirmed to support Qi 2 wireless charging — though without built-in magnets, a compatible case will be needed for full magnetic alignment.

Expected price in India: Starting at Rs. 1,29,999 – Rs. 1,34,990

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 & Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

A landing page for Galaxy Unpacked confirmed that new Galaxy Buds will debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are reported to feature a brand new design and improved audio quality. Samsung is expected to integrate Galaxy AI features into the buds, continuing its push to make its wider ecosystem - phones, earbuds, and wearables - work more seamlessly together.

5. Galaxy AI

Beyond hardware, Samsung's biggest pitch tonight will be AI. Samsung is bringing contextual awareness to Bixby, and is also integrating Perplexity AI, including the ability to invoke the agent with the 'Hey Plex' keyword. The direction is clearly toward proactive AI - a phone that anticipates your needs rather than simply responding to commands - with Google Gemini also available alongside Bixby as a choice of AI agents.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event streams live tonight at 11:30 PM IST on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Pre-reservations are already open in India, with buyers eligible for a free storage upgrade and daily prize draws including vouchers worth up to Rs. 50,000.