Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event To Be Held Today: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 Prices Leak Hours Before Launch

Samsung is set to take the stage in London later today for its summer Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is widely expected to unveil three foldable smartphones at once for the first time - the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 - alongside new smartwatches. Hours ahead of the launch, purported pricing for the entire lineup surfaced online, along with storage configurations for each device.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Launch timeline and how to watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event begins at 2 p.m. BST, which translates to 6.30pm IST, and will stream live on Samsung's website and YouTube channel. Based on the company's typical cadence, pre-orders are expected to open the same day, with the phones going on sale roughly two weeks later, with reports pointing to on-shelf availability around August 7.

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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Leaked European pricing for the lineup

Tipster Roland Quandt shared pricing details sourced from an overview page on Portuguese retailer PCDiga, noting that prices in the country run higher because of its 23 percent VAT. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is listed in two storage configurations, with the 256GB variant priced at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.48 lakh) and the 512GB model at EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1.71 lakh).

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, tipped to arrive in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, is listed at EUR 2,069 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh), EUR 2,269 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh), and EUR 2,669 (roughly Rs. 2.94 lakh), respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, could command a EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 22,000) premium over the wide fold model across all three storage variants, with the leak pointing to prices of EUR 2,269, EUR 2,469, and EUR 2,869 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh, Rs. 2.72 lakh, and Rs. 3.16 lakh, respectively).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Watch 9 And Watch Ultra 2 Pricing

The same listing is said to include pricing for Samsung's upcoming wearables. The Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to start at EUR 409.90 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model, while the 44mm Bluetooth variant is reportedly priced at EUR 439.90 (roughly Rs. 48,000). LTE versions of the watch are expected to cost EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) more than their Bluetooth-only counterparts. The flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to be listed in a single 47mm LTE configuration, priced at EUR 749.90 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Three foldables expected for the first time

The teaser invitation for the event carries the tagline 'A New Shape Unfolds,' a hint that has fuelled speculation about a redesigned wide foldable. The Ultra variant is tipped to retain the familiar tall, book-style design in an ultra-thin build, while the Wide model is expected to be a new, shorter "passport"-shaped foldable.