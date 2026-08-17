Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Design Leak Suggests Major Camera Overhaul Ahead Of Launch

X/ Ice Universe

New leaks suggest that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra could bring a significant design change to the company's flagship line. The Galaxy S Ultra design language has remained largely unchanged for several generations, with individual vertical camera rings defining the look of Samsung's flagship phones.

Camera module redesign spotted in patent filing

Tipster Ice Universe reports of a potential redesign in a filing with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) design database. The filing shows three cameras positioned side-by-side within a single horizontal camera module, a departure from the individual camera rings seen on recent Galaxy S models. The design also appears to show a smaller camera bump than earlier models in the series.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: Expected specifications

Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display and a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 5x telephoto sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 16-megapixel sensor. The device is likely to run on a Snapdragon chipset and may pack a 5,700mAh battery. Earlier leaks cited in the report suggest the phone could use a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, with 45W or 65W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, another variant in the lineup, is tipped to also sport a horizontal camera setup with leaked specifications including a 6.5-inch privacy display, a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel lens, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: Expected pricing

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to start at around Rs. 1,49,990, with the top-end variant priced at up to Rs. 1,74,990, the report said.