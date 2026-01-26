Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped To Feature New Privacy Display, May Launch Next Month

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked renders | Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its launch, and rightfully so. The phone is rumoured to be loaded with AI features, upgraded specifications, and if a new leak is to be believed, much needed upgrade to the display. The latest leak points to a new privacy display feature designed to enhance user security in public settings. As anticipation builds for the next generation of Galaxy devices, here is a roundup of the latest information.

Privacy Display feature explained

The privacy display is a built-in screen technology that mimics the effect of a frosted privacy screen protector. It makes the display harder to view from side angles while keeping the front view clear and sharp. Users can toggle it on quickly or set it to activate automatically for sensitive apps, such as banking or messaging services. This aims to prevent prying eyes from glancing at private information without the need for additional accessories.

The feature came to light when Samsung inadvertently revealed it in a blog post about updates to its Good Lock app. A screenshot in the post showed the privacy display option within the One UI 8.5 interface, confirming its integration into the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This slip-up occurred while the company was highlighting new customisation tools, leading to widespread speculation and excitement among tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Other Leaks and Rumours

Beyond the privacy display, several leaks have surfaced about the Galaxy S26 series. Conflicting reports mention a possible camera bump on the Ultra model that could cause wobbling on flat surfaces, though some renders show a flat back. Additionally, there are hints of a variable aperture camera returning from earlier models like the S10, and experiments with removing a camera lens to boost battery capacity. Colours for the Ultra include Black Shadow, White Shadow, Glacial Blue, Ultraviolet, and Orange, with marketing materials also leaking details on 60W charging support.

Based on compiled leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1440x3120 resolution, and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for enhanced scratch resistance and reduced reflections. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage up to 1TB. The camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, and 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto, paired with a 12-megapixel front camera capable of 4K video. Battery capacity is rumoured at 5000mAh, supporting 60W wired charging and 15W wireless with Qi2 compatibility. The device will run Android 16 with One UI 8, feature a titanium frame, IP68 rating, and S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Anticipated Launch Details

The Galaxy S26 series is tipped for an unveiling at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 25, with devices hitting shelves around March 11.