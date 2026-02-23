Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Demo Reveals Privacy Display Feature Ahead Of Launch

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event just a few days away, the internet has already gotten a detailed preview of the company's crown jewel. Tech YouTuber and leaker Sahil Karoul shared hands-on footage of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in White Titanium on X, giving viewers an up-close look at one of 2026's most anticipated flagship smartphones - before Samsung could unveil it itself.

The most talked-about feature in Karoul's demo is what Samsung appears to be calling 'Maximum Privacy Protection' - a software toggle that narrows the display's viewing angle, making the screen virtually invisible to anyone not looking at it head-on.

Samsung may introduce an enhanced privacy screen that protects on-screen content from side viewers, a move tailored for users in crowded environments. The demo showed the feature in action, with the display becoming dark and unreadable from side angles the moment the toggle was activated. For daily commuters and office workers who routinely deal with shoulder-surfing, this could be a game-changer - making bulky physical screen protectors with built-in privacy filters redundant.

Samsung's new Privacy Display feature is built on Flex Magic Pixel technology, integrated into the display which already boasts 2600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's design details seen in the video

The White Titanium unit in Karoul's video matches several design details that have been circulating in leaks for months. The phone is noticeably slimmer than its predecessors. Rumours suggest the S26 Ultra sheds 0.4mm from the S25 Ultra's thickness.

One of the most visible design departures is the return of rounded corners. The back sports a raised quad-camera island.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. Color options for the S26 Ultra may include Black, White, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Pink Gold.

Samsung's Galaxy Ultra phones have maintained a 5,000mAh battery capacity since the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, and multiple credible sources confirm this remains unchanged for the S26 Ultra. However, charging gets a meaningful upgrade: leaked code from One UI 8.5 suggests charging speeds will jump to 60W, a 15W improvement over the 45W charging of the S25 Ultra, with faster 25W wireless charging also tipped.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel main camera with f/1.4 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 50-megapixel 5x optical zoom periscope telephoto, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, with a 12-megapixel selfie camera up front.

The S26 Ultra is tipped to sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch event details

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked in-person event will take place in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. In India, the livestream kicks off at 11:30 PM IST on Samsung's official YouTube channel and samsung.com.

India is expected to see the device hit shelves by early to mid-March following the global reveal. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,29,999 in India for the base variant, with higher storage configurations priced accordingly.

Samsung has confirmed a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB for Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-reservations in India. Customers can reserve the device on Samsung's official website or Flipkart by paying a refundable Rs. 999 deposit, and will receive a voucher worth Rs. 2,699 as a pre-reservation benefit.

Beyond the S26 series, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S12 series, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at the same Unpacked event.