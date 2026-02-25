Explained: What Is The New Privacy Display Feature Coming On The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display: standard vs. maximum protection | @Cartidise

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is all set to begin today. The event will see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds 4 range. The flagship phone is teased to come with a new privacy display feature. This feature is the most talked about on social media, as it is likely to end 'shoulder surfing' for good. It is also the first time a smartphone OEM has integrated it at the hardware level.

Here's a full breakdown of how it works, what makes it different, and why it matters.

What Is Privacy Display on the Samsung Galaxy S26?

Anyone who has ever scrolled through messages on a crowded metro or typed a password at an airport knows the discomfort of being watched. Samsung's answer to that is Privacy Display - a feature the company is positioning as one of the headline innovations of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The technology is designed for users who want to use their phones in public without worrying about someone peeking into their screen. Once enabled, the display can hide pixels from the side view. Think of it as a privacy screen protector - except it's baked directly into the phone's panel, controlled by a software toggle, and far smarter than anything you could stick on as an afterthought.

The Hardware Behind It: Flex Magic Pixel

This isn't just a software trick. Samsung is reportedly utilising Flex Magic Pixel in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the Privacy Display feature is backed by this technology alone. Its combination with software and artificial intelligence makes it a truly useful solution. As you may have already guessed it, this is only available on the most premium model - the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Privacy Display is a type of Samsung display technology that was first revealed in 2024, and leaker Ice Universe says it works by scattering light through "gates" when voltage is applied to parts of the panel. In simpler terms, Samsung has engineered the OLED panel to emit light in a controlled, directional manner - so what you see straight-on is crisp and clear, but the same screen looks dark or black when viewed from the side.

From straight on, everything looks normal. But tilt the phone even slightly to the side, and the screen darkens significantly. At more extreme angles, it can appear nearly black.

The feature ships with two modes - the standard toggle introduces directional shading for casual protection in everyday situations. Next to it is a secondary mode titled 'Maximum privacy protection.' Switching it on launches the maximum on-screen content security on the device - essentially making the screen nearly unreadable from any angle other than straight ahead. Samsung notes this may affect normal viewing.

Can you turn it on and off?

You can turn on Privacy Display and it'll give you a touch of shadow at off angles. What sets the S26 Ultra's implementation apart from a standard privacy filter is its intelligence and granularity.

The privacy screen on the Samsung S26 Ultra goes far beyond a global privacy mode. It also supports partial, localized privacy control - you can apply privacy protection to only a specific part of the screen, for example a message notification popup, while the rest of the display stays completely normal. So when a sensitive message arrives, the notification area turns black for anyone looking from the side, while the rest of your screen - your music player, your browser - stays perfectly visible.

You don't always have to remember to turn it on. There are options for when it might automatically activate, including with specific apps, for notification pop-ups, and if you are at a screen that requires a PIN, pattern, or password.

Samsung will allow you to customise its user experience, such as enabling privacy display on certain apps like the Gallery or a chat app. You can also hide the notifications area and the picture-in-picture, making the feature more personalised and user-centric.

Why is this significant?

Privacy screen protectors have existed for years, but they come with trade-offs: they reduce brightness, dull colours, and can't be switched off without physically removing them. Samsung's implementation solves all of that. In leaked video, at least, the privacy display doesn't appear to affect the quality of the screen when faced head-on.

The real-world utility is compelling. In a realistic scenario: when you receive a highly private message, from your own viewing angle you can see the full content clearly. From an angled side view, the notification area turns fully black, making the message impossible to read — while the rest of the screen remains visible and unaffected.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event details & expected price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco today, with the livestream kicking off at 11:30 PM IST on Samsung's official YouTube channel and Samsung.com. The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to be priced between Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 82,999, the Galaxy S26 Plus around Rs. 99,999, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra starting at approximately Rs. 1,29,999. Sales are expected to open on March 11.