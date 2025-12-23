 Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Delayed To February Next Year; Galaxy S26 Plus May Have A Massive Display
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch delayed to February 2026, shifting from January tradition due to component shortages and global adoption of Snapdragon processors. Tipster Ice Universe forecasts a February Unpacked event with March sales. Leaks reveal the Galaxy S26 Plus may feature a larger 6.9-inch display, native Qi2 wireless charging support, and enhanced cameras.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch timeline may be delayed. The lineup is expected to break with recent tradition, with the unveiling now tipped for February 2026 rather than January. The delay is being blamed on sparcity on components and the decision to use Snapdragon processor globally, instead of regional Exynos variants

Popular tipset Ice Universe has stated that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February, with sales beginning in March. This would delay the rollout compared with the Galaxy S25 series, which followed a late-January announcement and February sales.

Why the delay in the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series?

Factors contributing to the postponement include strategic reviews of the flagship lineup and positioning, pricing considerations, component costs and availability, and additional time required to finalise specifications. The decision to use Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon processor globally, rather than regional Exynos variants, is also said to necessitate further testing and optimisation.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications leak

While the launch may have been delayed, the rumours continue. A fresh leak from Tech Informer suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will adopt a substantially bigger screen, bringing it closer to the Ultra model.

The device is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display, an increase from the traditional 6.7-inches. Other anticipated features across the series include native Qi2 wireless charging support and possible camera upgrades.

