Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Launch In India Tomorrow: How To Pre-Reserve It Right Now

Samsung is gearing up for one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year as the Galaxy S26 series makes its official debut in India tomorrow. The global Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off at 11:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official website, the Samsung YouTube channel, and Samsung Newsroom.

The flagship series is likely to include three phones - the Samsung Galaxy S26, the Samsung Galaxy S26+, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Leaked renders and official teasers show sleek titanium builds (on the Ultra), refined camera islands, vibrant color options, and massive high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series up for pre-reservation in India

Ahead of the launch tomorrow, Samsung is already taking pre-orders for its flagship series. The pre-reservation amount is Rs. 999, and there are a bunch of freebies that the company offers, if you pre-reserve. Pre-reservation essentially allows you to pre-book as soon as the launch event commences. Pre-reservations will close at 11:59pm IST today.

Actual pre-orders begin immediately after the Galaxy Unpacked event (11:30pm IST on February 25) on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, Amazon India, and authorised retailers. Open sales are expected to start March 11.

What are the benefits for Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-reservation

- Rs. 999 is fully adjustable against the final purchase price.

- Assured Rs. 2,699 e-Store voucher for accessories or other Samsung products.

- Priority access to pre-orders starting tomorrow night.

- Locked-in highest exchange value (based on current evaluation)

- Chance to win daily Rs. 5,000 e-Store vouchers or grand prizes up to Rs. 50,000 through the contest.

- It is important to note that cash on delivery is not allowed for next Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass.

Step-by-step guide to pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S26 series:

1. Visit the Samsung Mobile India website.

2. Click the prominent “Pre-reserve”** button (or “Pre-reserve Next Galaxy Device”).

3. Log in with your Samsung account (or continue as guest with mobile number/email).

4. Pay the Rs. 999 token amount using Credit/Debit Card, UPI, Wallet, or Net Banking (no Cash on Delivery).

5. Receive your Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass instantly via email and SMS.

Remember, that the offer is valid only once per mobile number or email ID. If you don’t purchase during the pre-booking window, the Rs. 999 will be refunded. Use the same login details when actual booking opens tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy S26 price in India (expected)

Pricing will be officially revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked event, but leaks point to competitive positioning. As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 will be priced starting at around Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 83,000 (12GB + 256GB). The Samsung Galaxy S26+ is likely to be priced at around Rs. 95,000 to Rs. 1,05,000.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may be priced from approximately Rs. 1,35,000 and upwards.