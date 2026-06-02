Canada: Family Sues ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Over School Shooting In British Columbia | File Pic (Representative Image)

Florida has become the first US state to file a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing the company of prioritising rapid growth and profits over user safety, particularly for minors. The 83-page civil complaint, filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, claims OpenAI misrepresented ChatGPT’s safety features and failed to address known risks despite internal and external warnings.

The lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT has contributed to real-world harm, including:

- Aiding mass shooters in planning attacks

- Encouraging suicide among vulnerable users

- Fostering addiction in minors

- Collecting data from children without adequate parental oversight

- Undermining critical thinking skills

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“OpenAI and Altman ignored internal and external safety warnings, put children at great risk, and allowed a dangerous product to reach millions of Floridians,” Uthmeier stated.

Connection to the 2025 FSU Shooting

The case builds on a criminal investigation launched earlier by Florida authorities into whether ChatGPT played a role in the 2025 Florida State University shooting. The suspected shooter reportedly interacted extensively with the chatbot prior to the attack. OpenAI has previously denied responsibility for the incident.

Broader pattern of lawsuits

This action adds to a series of legal challenges linking ChatGPT to harmful outcomes. In a notable prior case, parents of a California teenager sued OpenAI after their son died by suicide following conversations with the chatbot.

The complaint accuses the company of deceptive marketing practices that violate Florida’s consumer protection laws and seeks to hold both OpenAI and Sam Altman personally liable.

OpenAI’s response

OpenAI has not yet issued a detailed public response to the latest lawsuit. The company has consistently maintained that it works to improve safety measures in its AI systems while acknowledging the challenges of managing powerful technology.

This lawsuit marks a significant escalation in regulatory scrutiny of generative AI tools and their societal impact. Legal experts expect it could influence similar actions by other states.