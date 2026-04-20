Robots Crush Humans In Beijing Half-Marathon; Honor's Humanoid Smashes World Record in Viral Video

In a jaw-dropping display of China's rapid robotics boom, a humanoid robot, developed by smartphone maker Honor sprinted to victory in the Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon, finishing the 21-kilometer course in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

The time not only beat all 12,000 human runners by more than 10 minutes but also shattered the men's half-marathon world record of 57:20 set by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo last month.

Nearly half of the more than 100 competing Chinese-made humanoid robots ran fully autonomously, relying on their own sensors, AI algorithms, and navigation systems while racing on parallel tracks to avoid collisions with humans. Honor's teams swept the podium, with all top three finishers operating autonomously and posting record-breaking times.

This marks a huge improvement from the inaugural 2025 event, where most robots stumbled, overheated, or failed to finish. Only six of 21 completed the race, with the winner clocking a sluggish 2 hours and 40 minutes, more than double the human champion's time that year.

Organisers and engineers say the race serves as a real-world testbed. Every stride generates valuable data on battery life, structural reliability, cooling systems, obstacle handling, and endurance under unpredictable conditions, insights that will accelerate the next generation of humanoid machines.

Honor engineer Du Xiaodi highlighted the broader significance i.e. running faster enables critical technology transfers for industrial applications. China views humanoid robots as a national priority, with ambitions to deploy them in factories, services, and even homes as part of its push to lead the global AI and robotics race.

Spectators and participants were impressed by the lifelike running postures and speed. One young engineering student remarked that the performance signals the dawn of an AI era, while an 11-year-old spectator was inspired to pursue robotics studies.

The event underscores how far China's robotics industry has advanced in just one year, driven by policy support, subsidies, and intense competition among tech firms.