Reliance JioBook appears on governmet website with ₹ 19,500 pricetag after quiet launch, here are the specs

The JioBook was slated to make its debut for ₹ 15,000. |

Reliance Jio’s first laptop, the JioBook, was recently showcased at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Reuters recently reported that the enterprise edition of the JioBook aimed towards schools and government institutes will debut this month, and later, it will also arrive in the commercial market. Reliance has worked with Qualcomm and Microsoft for the first edition of the JioBook. Without an official announcement, the JioBook has now surfaced on an online government marketplace in India. The listing has revealed its key specifications and price.

JioBook specifications

The JioBook has an 11.6-inch LED backlit display with a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset, which brings support for 4G connectivity to the device.

The SoC is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage. It runs on JioOS, which is nothing but a forked version of Android OS. The device is likely to come packed with the Jio suite of apps and JioStore.

The JioBook is backed by a 55.1Wh battery that can last for around 6 hours on a full charge. It has other features such as dual stereo speakers and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.

The laptop is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard, which features a touchpad with support for multi-touch gestures. Its chassis is made from ABS plastic and is equipped with metallic hinges. Lastly, the device weighs around 1.2 kg.

JioBook price in India

The JioBook is listed with a price tag of Rs 19,500 on the government marketplace. According to Reuters, the commercial edition of the JioBook will debut in the next three months. It also mentioned that the device will be priced around Rs 15,000. Speculations are rife that Reliance may also announce the JioBook 5G later on.