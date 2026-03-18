Reliance Jio Users Can Now Receive SMS Messages Over Wi-Fi While Travelling Internationally: Here's How

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Reliance Jio has rolled out a new capability for its subscribers travelling internationally. It has introduced the ability to receive incoming SMS messages over Wi-Fi, without activating an International Roaming (IR) pack. The feature, built on Jio's existing VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) infrastructure, is designed to keep users connected to critical communications even when they are outside India and off the domestic network.

Until now, Jio users travelling abroad had to purchase an International Roaming plan to stay reachable on their Indian number. The new update changes that equation for incoming SMS. Users on any active Jio domestic base recharge can now receive text messages - including bank OTPs, transaction alerts, and service verification codes - simply by connecting to a Wi-Fi network abroad. There is no additional charge for receiving these messages.

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For the modern traveller, the practical value of this feature is significant. OTPs for net banking, UPI transactions, and app logins are often sent to the registered Indian mobile number. Missing these messages abroad could disrupt payments, block access to critical apps, or delay urgent financial transactions.

How does it work?

The feature is an extension of Jio's VoWiFi technology and requires no special activation from the carrier's end. To use it, travellers must connect their smartphone to any available Wi-Fi network at a hotel, airport, café, or office and enable Wi-Fi Calling in the device's network or cellular settings. Incoming SMS will begin arriving immediately over the Wi-Fi connection, routed securely without depending on a local foreign network or a partner roaming operator.

Is it available for all users?

The feature is available to all Jio subscribers who have an active domestic base recharge plan, a stable Wi-Fi connection, and a smartphone that supports VoWiFi technology. Most modern mid-range and flagship Android devices, as well as iPhones from the XS series onwards, support Wi-Fi Calling.

What sets this update apart from conventional roaming solutions is its complete independence from carrier agreements abroad. Users do not need to insert a local SIM card, purchase a travel eSIM, or activate any roaming bundle just to stay reachable on their Indian number. As long as Wi-Fi is available, the connection remains stable and secure.