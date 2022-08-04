Reliance Jio may launch 5G services on Independence Day | File Image

NEW DELHI: As the race to launch 5G services for millions of smartphone and internet users gathers momentum, Reliance Jio may launch its 5G services on August 15.

Earlier this week, Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said that they will celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a pan-India rollout.

Jio Infocomm, after emerging as the leader in the 5G spectrum auction, including the pricey 700 MHz band, said it is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services.

The company had earlier said that it is fully ready for the rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem.

Observers said that its 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions, further accelerating India’s Artificial Intelligence-driven march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

According to a Nomura report, 700 MHz band could potentially give Reliance Jio “an edge in terms of network quality, especially indoors, and this could increase investors’ concerns on further spectrum outgo for Bharti if R-Jio were able to offer significant differentiation in network quality (vs Bharti) with 5G on 700 band”.