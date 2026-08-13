Reliance Digital's India Sale Goes Live: Here's What's On Offer

Reliance Digital India Sale Goes Live: Here's What's On Offer |

Reliance Digital has launched the latest edition of its annual India-wide electronics sale under a new name, Digital India Sale Crazy Offers. The sale replaces the retailer's previous Digital India Sale branding and runs till August 16 across Reliance Digital stores, the RelianceDigital.in website and MyJio Stores.

What the company has announced?

According to Reliance Digital, the sale covers smartphones, televisions, laptops and home appliances, along with exchange and financing benefits. The company said the offers include enhanced exchange value on old products, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000 on select electronics, an additional 50 percent off on the purchase of a second product, discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI transactions, and a complimentary one-year extended warranty for the duration of the sale.

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Reliance Digital sale: Offers

In the smartphone segment, Reliance Digital said it is offering 4G devices starting at Rs. 10,999 and 5G devices starting at Rs. 13,999, alongside premium and foldable devices priced up to Rs. 2 lakh.

The company said customers can avail up to 30 months of no-cost EMI, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000 on select smartphones, and up to 10 percent off on UPI payments for earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and other mobile accessories, along with a separate 50 percent discount on select audio accessories and power banks with purchases of Rs. 15,000 or more.

For home appliances, the company said purchases of Rs. 50,000 or above will include a Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner, listed at Rs. 43,900, offered at Rs. 13,900. Reliance Digital also listed 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs starting at Rs. 39,990, side-by-side refrigerators starting at Rs. 39,990 with freebies worth up to Rs. 12,000 and exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,000, and washer-dryer units starting at Rs. 55,990 with freebies worth Rs. 18,000, according to the statement.

On laptops, the company said it is offering a free one-plus-two-year extended warranty and exchange benefits of up to Rs. 5,000 on laptops starting at Rs. 39,999.