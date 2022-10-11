Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

Redmi Writing Pad with a stylus has been launched in India. | Xiaomi India

Xiaomi's Redmi has introduced Redmi Writing Pad with a pressure-sensitive stylus in India at INR 599. It isn't a proper Android tablet but more like a slate where users can write and draw. The device is best suited for adults and children that want to take notes or doodle.

The Redmi Writing Pad can be purchased through Xiaomi's official Indian website.

The Writing Pad comes with an 8.5" LCD that according to Xiaomi doesn't release light. It is built of ABS material and weighs 90g and mimics paper, preventing eye fatigue after extended use. It is powered by a CR2016 replaceable button cell. According to the company, you can write up to 20,000 pages with one battery.

The Redmi Writing Pad allows you to switch between different stroke sizes and create different shades when you are writing with the stylus. The stylus comes with a slide and attach mechanism for easy access.

When you are writing on the screen you can press the one-tap lock button to prevent the content from being deleted. Once you are done or you want to clear the screen all you need to do is press the orange button.

The only problem with this Writing Pad is that you can't sync the content with your device. You also have other cheaper versions of such digital slates online, making this inexpensive slate a little expensive.