e-Paper Get App
HomeTechRedmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

Redmi Writing Pad with a stylus has launched in India. It is similar to a slate where you can write and draw with a pen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Redmi Writing Pad with a stylus has been launched in India. | Xiaomi India
Follow us on

Xiaomi's Redmi has introduced Redmi Writing Pad with a pressure-sensitive stylus in India at INR 599. It isn't a proper Android tablet but more like a slate where users can write and draw. The device is best suited for adults and children that want to take notes or doodle.

The Redmi Writing Pad can be purchased through Xiaomi's official Indian website.

The Writing Pad comes with an 8.5" LCD that according to Xiaomi doesn't release light. It is built of ABS material and weighs 90g and mimics paper, preventing eye fatigue after extended use. It is powered by a CR2016 replaceable button cell. According to the company, you can write up to 20,000 pages with one battery.

The Redmi Writing Pad allows you to switch between different stroke sizes and create different shades when you are writing with the stylus. The stylus comes with a slide and attach mechanism for easy access.

When you are writing on the screen you can press the one-tap lock button to prevent the content from being deleted. Once you are done or you want to clear the screen all you need to do is press the orange button.

The only problem with this Writing Pad is that you can't sync the content with your device. You also have other cheaper versions of such digital slates online, making this inexpensive slate a little expensive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Microsoft Surface Event 2022: Where to watch the live event on Wednesday

Microsoft Surface Event 2022: Where to watch the live event on Wednesday

Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1080 for affordable 5G phones

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1080 for affordable 5G phones

Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

WhatsApp group chats to soon allow 1024 participants

WhatsApp group chats to soon allow 1024 participants