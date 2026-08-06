Redmi Note 17 5G With 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Priced Starting At ₹27,999

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India, positioning the device around a massive 8,000mAh battery, the largest yet on a Redmi Note smartphone. The handset also brings a 6.99-inch TrueColour AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 5G, which ran on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a smaller 5,520mAh battery, the Note 17 5G shifts focus toward extended battery life and a larger display.

Redmi Note 17 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 30,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Starlight Purple, Dark Night, and Arctic Blue. Sales begin on August 12 through Xiaomi's official online store, with the device expected to also be available via Amazon India. Launch offers likely include bank discounts and EMI options.

Redmi Note 17 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 17 5G features a 6.99-inch (17.75cm) TrueColour AMOLED display with a resolution of 2396 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, going up to 2160Hz in select gaming scenarios. The display offers a peak brightness of 1800 nits, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, and support for the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also comes with TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and HydroTouch 2.0 for touch responsiveness with wet or oily fingers.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 mobile platform, built on a 4nm process, paired with an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.3GHz and an Adreno GPU. The device is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, both with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and uses LPDDR4X RAM technology. The phone runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 5G houses a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens, supporting features such as portrait mode, document mode, pro mode, slow motion, panorama, and time-lapse. Rear video recording tops out at 1080p at 30fps. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, also capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The device is backed by an 8000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging, with the charger included in the box, along with 22.5W wired reverse charging that lets the phone charge other accessories. For durability, the Redmi Note 17 5G comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

On connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G SA/NSA bands, dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), and Bluetooth 5.1. It also includes an IR blaster, along with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and virtual proximity sensor. The Redmi Note 17 5G measures 169.70 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225g.