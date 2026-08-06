Redmi Note 17 5G Launching In India Today: How To Watch Live & What To Expect

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 17 5G in India today, months after the device made its debut in China. The company has confirmed the launch through a dedicated microsite on its India website and on retail partner Amazon, ahead of what it is positioning as a battery-first smartphone in the mid-range segment.

Redmi Note 17 5G: When and where to watch the launch

The Redmi Note 17 5G launch event is scheduled for 12 noon IST today. Xiaomi has confirmed that the event will be live-streamed on Redmi India's official YouTube channel and its other social media handles, with the company revealing pricing, full specifications and sale details during the stream. You can watch the event in the embedded video below.

Redmi Note 17 5G: What Xiaomi has officially confirmed

Xiaomi has confirmed a set of core specifications for the Redmi Note 17 5G through its India microsite ahead of the launch. The device is built around an 8,000mAh battery, the centrepiece of what the company is calling the 'mAhster Edition', with Xiaomi stating the battery is designed for extended, multi-day usage.

The phone features an AMOLED display that Xiaomi has confirmed offers true-to-life colours, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. On the design front, Xiaomi has confirmed a textured rear panel with a squircle-shaped camera module.

For performance, Xiaomi has confirmed the device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. On the camera front, the company has confirmed a 50-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Colours and availability

Xiaomi's official teasers ahead of launch have shown the Redmi Note 17 5G in blue and purple colour options. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale from August 11, via Amazon India and Xiaomi's own online store, with availability at offline retail stores to follow.

Redmi Note 17 5G: What's still to be revealed

Xiaomi has not yet officially disclosed the Redmi Note 17 5G's India pricing, RAM and storage configurations, or its complete specification sheet, including full battery-charging details beyond the confirmed capacity. These details, along with the final colour lineup, are expected to be announced at today's launch event.