Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price In India Leak Ahead Of Launch

Redmi Note 15 Pro series is all set to launch in India tomorrow. The range comes with two models - the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. The pricing of both these models, alongside its storage options have now been leaked, just a day ahead of launch. If the leak holds any weight, then the new range will likely be more expensive than the previous generation.

Popular tipster Sanju Choudhary has leaked that the Redmi Note 15 Pro may be priced at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+, the more premium variant of the two, is likely to come in three RAM + storage options. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is likley to be priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

To recall, the predecessor Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup was launched in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range. If this leak is true, then the Redmi Note 15 Pro range will see a significant price increase, something that may be due to the rising DDRAM prices and the component shortages.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ specifications

The premium model in the series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, marking an upgrade from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in last year's Note 14 Pro+. The device features a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Camera specifications differ between the global and Indian variants. Whilst the Chinese model includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and telephoto lens, the Indian version is teased to feature a 200-megapixel main camera but drop the periscope telephoto shooter. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 32-megapixel front-facing camera complete the setup.

Battery capacity stands at 6,500mAh with 100W fast charging support, down from the 7,000mAh battery in the Chinese variant. The phone will ship with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.

Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an infrared blaster, X-axis linear haptics motor, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. Xiaomi has committed to four years of major Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the Pro series.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Specifications

The standard Pro model runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, moving away from the Dimensity 7300-Ultra used in the previous generation. Display specifications match the Pro+ variant with the same 6.83-inch AMOLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup mirrors the Pro+ model with a 200-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, though the front camera drops to 20-megapixel.

Battery capacity is marginally larger at 6,580mAh but with slower 45W charging compared to the Pro+ model. The device adopts a flat display design rather than the curved panel on the Pro+.

Both models will launch with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage as base configurations, with higher memory options expected. Colour choices include Black and Glacier Blue across both devices, whilst the Pro adds Titanium and Mist Purple options, and the Pro+ gets an exclusive Mocha Brown finish.