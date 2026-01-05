Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G devices are launching in India today. Teasers running up to the launch, have been abundant. The Redmi Note 15 5G is teased to come with a 108-megapixel MasterPixel sensor, and a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is confirmed to pack a 12,000mAh battery and feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G launch event will begin at 11.30am IST. The event will be held in Delhi, wherein all the pricing and availability details will be announced. The launch eventwill be livestreamed on YouTube from 11am IST, and you can watch it in the embedded video below:

Xiaomi has teased that a third gadget will also be launched at the event, although details of this have not been revealed. It could be a variant of the Redmi Note 15 series, or a new earbud. Details of this new device will be revealed during the live stream.

Redmi Note 15 5G specifications

Teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a 7.35mm thin metallic frame, a square camera module that sits in the top rear centre of the phone, and a silver shiny finish. It features a 6.7-inch Curved AMOLED display with Hydro Touch 2.0, 3,200nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and TUV triple eye care certifcation. The smartphone is teased to feature a 108-megapixel camera that supports 4K video recording with OIS, dynamic shot, and multifocal portrait legend. The Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fasr charging. Xiaomi claims that the battery offers 1.6 days of usage and up to 5 years of battery life.

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 10 percent GPU boost and 30 percent CPU boost. The Redmi Note 15 5G also comes with IP66 dust and water resistant.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G specifications

Compared to the Redmi Note 15 5G, there is little that is teased of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. The tablet is said to come with keyboard and stylus support. It is confirmed to pack a 12,000mAh battery and a 12.1-inch QHD+ clarity display with 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision Brilliance. Xiaomi has confirmed that the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It will come with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is 7.5mm thin and will weigh 610 grams.