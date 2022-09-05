Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime series launching tomorrow: Know expected specifications, price

Xiaomi’s sub-brand will be announcing the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime series of smartphones in India on September 6. The Redmi A1 is expected to debut as the company’s most affordable smartphone. The Redmi 11 Prime series, on the other hand, will have two phones: the Redmi 11 Prime 4G and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

Here is all the information on the expected specifications, features, and prices of the upcoming Redmi phones.

Redmi A1 specifications, price (rumoured)

The Redmi A1 will arrive with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a teardrop notch. It will feature the Helio A22 chip, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

The device will run on the Android 12 Go edition. It will come with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel single camera on the back. It will lack a fingerprint scanner but will support face unlock. It may arrive with a sub-Rs 8,000 price tag.

Redmi 11 Prime series specifications, price (rumoured)

The landing pages of the Redmi 11 Prime 4G and its 5G variant available on Xiaomi India’s website have revealed their key specifications and features. The 4G model will have a 90Hz display, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

On the other hand, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be packed with specifications, such as a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 90Hz display, a 5-megapixel front camera, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Both phones will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner. These devices will run on Android 12 OS with MUI 13 custom skin on top. These phones like to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The new Redmi phones are likely to be available during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival 2022, which will begin on September 23.

How to watch the launch event?

Redmi will be announcing the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime through an online launch event. It will be livestreamed through the Redmi India YouTube channel at 12 pm tomorrow.

