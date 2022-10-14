Redmi A1+ debuts with 8MP dual cameras and fingerprint sensor for Rs 7,499

The Redmi A1+ has been announced in India today as an enhanced version of the Redmi A1, which debuted in August this year. The handset packs feature like an HD+ display, a MediaTek chip, 8-megapixel dual cameras, a clean Android experience, and a fingerprint sensor, making it an enticing device for people who are looking to purchase an entry-level phone.

Redmi A1+ specifications and features

To begin with, the Redmi A1+ has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with a teardrop notch. The screen produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The back panel of the device has a matte finish, which can resist fingerprint smudges. The back has a fingerprint scanner and a dual camera with an 8-megapixel and a QVGA lens.

On the front, the Redmi A1+ has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The front and rear cameras are capable at shooting 30fps full HD video. The device runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and comes with 2GB of virtual RAM. The company has promised to release two years of timely security updates for the Redmi A1+ users.

Under the hood, the Redmi A1+ has the Helio A22 chipset and 2GB / 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset offers 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for more storage. To keep the lights on, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via microUSB port. The company claims that a fully charged A1+ can offer up to 30 hours of calling, 22 hours of video playback, 161 hours of music, and 746 hours of standby time.

The A1+ comes with other features like a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm and weighs around 192 grams.

Redmi A1+ price in India and availability

The Redmi A1+ comes in two configurations: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. Both variants are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively. The handset can be bought in colours like Black, Light Green, and Light Blue. The handset will be sold through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Stores, and offline stores starting on October 17.