Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect

Redmi 15C | FPJ

Redmi 15C 5G, the successor to the Redmi 14C 5G, is all set to launch in India. Xiaomi has now confirmed that the phone will launch in India on December 3. The budgeted device is teased to feature a 6,999mAh batterm a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, and a 6.9-inch display.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the Redmi 15C 5G in India. The smartphone has already made its debut in the global markets so specifications are already known. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India and Xiaomi India website, alongside offline stores after launch. Leaks suggest that the Redmi 15C is likley to be priced under the Rs. 10,000 price bracket.

Redmi 15C specifications

If the phone is similar to the global variant, it is likely to come in four colour options - Moonlight Blue, Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Twilight Orange colour options. The phone is teased to feature a 6.9-inch dot drop display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 processor and support storage up to 256GB. The processor may change for the Indian model, although that remains to be confirmed.

The dual camera setup on the Redmi 15C includes a 50-megapixel main camera with 5P lens and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture is also on board. There is also a 6,000mAh battery on board with 33W fast charging support. There is also a USB Type-C charging port and a side fingerprint sensor with AI face unlock support as well. Connectivity options are likley to include dual-SIM, Wi-FI 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.4, and more. The phone is also said to integrate a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi is likely to confirm more about the device in the weeks to come, and we will also be posting an in-depth review to help you make an informed decision. Stay Tuned!