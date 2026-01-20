Realme P4 Power To Launch In India On January 29: Price In India, Key Specifications Leak Online

Realme P4 Power is all set to launch in India on Janaury 29, the company has confirmed. The smartphone's big talking point is its large 10,001mAh battery capacity, claiming to give the device up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge. A tipster has now leaked probable pricing of the Realme P4 Power in India, alongside key specifications.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has leaked that the Realme P4 Power may be priced at Rs. 37,999. While this is seen to be the MRP of the device, its actual pricing is likely to be lesser.

Meanwhile, the company took to X to announce that the Realme P4 Power will launch in India on January 29. The post highlights the massive 10,001mAh battery onboard.

Teasers suggest that the phone will come in two colour options - TransOrange, TransBlue, and TransSilver. It will go on sale via Flipkart after launch.

Realme P4 Power specifications

Realme has partnered with Pearl Academy to create the design. It has a matte back panel finish with a loop like design near the camera module. It has a multiple rear camera setup with a HypeImage+ processsing unit. The Realme P4 Power 5G is seen to feature at least one 50-megapixel sensor.

Furthermore, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme P4 Power 5G will run on Realme UI 7-based on Android 16. Features include Ice Cube icons, Misty Glass control centre, new wallpapers, fingerprint animation, and a breathing dock as well. Realme promises three years of software updates with the Realme P4 Power 5G, and four years of Android security patches.

Leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 6.78-inch 4D Curve AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with HyperVision+ AI chip, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone is likley to weigh 219 grams and support 80W fast charging. The camera setup is likley to include a 50-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back. Up front, the phone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie lens.