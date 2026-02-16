 Realme P4 Lite 4G To Launch In India On February 20: What To Expect
Realme will launch the P4 Lite 4G in India on February 20 at 12pm IST. The budget phone features a 6,300mAh battery, UNISOC T7259 chipset and AI tools like Circle to Search. It sports a dual rear camera and IP54 rating, and will join the P4 series lineup.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Realme is launching yet another smartphone in its P4 series. This time, a variant named Realme P4 Lite 4G is being added into the mix. The phone cones with modest specifications, and is likely to be positioned in the budget segment. Interestingly, it is being positioned as a 4G device, and not a 5G device. Key specifications include a 6,300mAh battery. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a UNISOX chipset and come with AI-editing features.

Realme P4 Lite 4G launch in India details

The Realme P4 Lite 4G to launch in India on February 20. the company has confirmed. The phone will launch at 12pm noon IST. It is seen to sport a glossy back panel finish, synonymous to a few Oppo devices, a square-shaped camera module, and a dual camera setup at the back. The phone is seen to come in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colour options. Availability is likely to be on Flipkart, though that hasn't been confirmed by the company.

Realme is launching new phones in the midst of a organisation rejig. The company is now being absorbed by Oppo, and is once again becoming a sub-brand of the Chinese tech giant. Layoffs are reportedly underwar in India.

Realme P4 Lite specifications

In any case, the Realme P4 Lite 4G is teased to come with a 7.94mm thickness, be powered by the UNISOC T7259 octa-core chipset, IP54 rating, and a 6,300mAh battery. The phone will come with several AI features like Circle to Search, AI photo enhancements, Noise Reduction Call 2.0, and more.

Tipped and unconfirmed specifications include a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel main rear sensor, 15W wired charging, and MIL-STD 810H certification. It will be IP54 certified as well and is likely to run on realme UI 6 based on Android 15.

Realme P4 Lite 4G will sit alongside the Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Power in the P4 series. All other details of the phone are likely to be announced in the run up to the launch.

