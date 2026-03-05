Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo Power 5G has quitely launched in India. The phone's biggest headliner is its enormous battery - a 10,001mAh cell that the company claims is the slimmest of its capacity in the segment. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and runs realme UI 7.0.

Realme Narzo Power 5G: Price in India, availability, and offers

The Realme Narzo Power 5G goes on sale starting March 10 at 12 noon via realme.com and Amazon India. It is offered in two storage variants and two colours - Titan Silver and Titan Blue. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999 (effective price Rs. 23,999 after first-sale offer) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999 (effective price Rs. 25,999 after first-sale offer). First-sale benefits include a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, a Rs. 1,000 price offer, 6-month no-cost EMI, and a 4-year battery warranty valued at Rs. 2,999.

Realme Narzo Power 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo Power 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, supported by a secondary HyperVision+ AI chip that offloads intensive tasks from the primary CPU. The AI chip supports 90 FPS gaming and delivers a claimed 16 percent reduction in power consumption during sustained gaming sessions.

The display is a HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and support for 1.07 billion colours. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The headline feature is the 10,001mAh Silicon Anode battery, which the company says supports up to 1,650 charge cycles while retaining over 80 percent battery health. It is TUV Five-Star Battery Safety certified and is rated to function in temperatures ranging from –30-degrees to 56-degrees. Despite the large cell, the phone weighs 219g. The device supports 80W wired fast charging, with a claimed 0–50 percent charge in 36 minutes, and 27W reverse wired charging. The phone ships with 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It runs realme UI 7.0 out of the box.