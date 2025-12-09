Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x To Launch In India On December 16: What To Expect

Realme Narzo 90 series is confirmed to launch in India on December 16. The series will include the Realme Narzo 90 and the Realme Narzo 90x smartphones, the company has confirmed. The two phones are likley to feature the 'biggest battery in the segment', meaning one of the key highlights will be battery life. The phones are likley to be priced competitively, under the Rs. 15,000 price bracket.

Realme Narzo 90 teased features

Realme has confiemed that the Realme Narzo 90 is positioned for young students and entry-level white-collar professionals. It is teased to feature AI-backed imaging and fast charging support. It is also said to be lightweight and offer long hours of battery life. Teasers running up to the launch will likely reveal more specifications of the Realme Narzo 90 series.

Realme Narzo 90x teased features

Realme Narzo 90x is said to focus on extended battery endurance, smooth display performance, and immersive multimedia experience. The Realme Narzo 90x is also said to feature an AI-powered camera system.

The company says that the Realme Narzo 90 will be available for purchase on realme.com, and Amazon.in.

Both models are rumoured to sport modern aesthetics with flat frames and rounded corners for a premium feel in hand. The Narzo 90 5G features a rectangular camera module housing three lenses alongside two additional cutouts. In contrast, the Narzo 90x 5G opts for a distinctive squircle-shaped camera island with three lenses and a separate flash unit.

Pricing details remain under wraps, but the series is positioned to compete aggressively in the affordable 5G category.

Just a few days ago, Realme unveiled the P4x smartphone and the Watch 5 in the Indian market. The latest smartwatch variant offers up to 20 days of battery life.