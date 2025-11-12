Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Teased Ahead Of November 20 India Launch, Will Include 200-Megapixel Rear Sensor

Realme GT 8 Pro is all set to launch in India on November 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing several features of the phone, the prominent one being that it will sport a swappable camera module at the back. New information from the company confirms details about the camera on the Realme GT 8 Pro. While the company had already said that the new camera module will be powered by RICOH GR, its key specifications are now revealed.

The company confirms that the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel ultra-clarity telephoto lens with a 1/1.56-inch sensor that supports 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 12x digital zoom. There’s also going to be a 50-megapixel anti-glare main camera sensor with a 7P lens structure, 5-layer anti-reflective coating, and offers focal length of 28mm and 40mm. Lastly, the Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, with 116-degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture.

Other camera features include 4K 120fps Dolby Vision in main camera and telephoto camera, 4K 120fps 10-bit Log, and 8K 30fps ultra-high-resolution recording.

Realme GT 8 Pro India launch timeline

As mentioned, the Realme GT 8 Pro launches in India on November 20. It will be sold on realme.com and Flipkart post launch. Details regarding pricing and launch offers will be announced on launch day. The phone is likely to be priced under Rs. 40,000, given the previous GT series pricing strategy. Realme GT 8 Pro is said to come in Diary White and Urban Blue shades.

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications

Apart from the camera, several other specifications of the Realme GT 8 Pro have been teased ahead of launch, leaving rather little to the imagination. For instance, the Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with Hyper Vision AI Chip. It will have a 7000mAh battery and supports 120W SuperVOOC charging.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone features a switchable camera bump for customisation. The phone will run on Realme UI 7.0 with features like AI Framing Master and Flux Desktop.