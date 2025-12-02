'Protect Your Important Documents': MeitY Issues Critical Warning Against Fake DigiLocker Apps Circulating On App Stores

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an urgent public advisory about fraudulent DigiLocker apps appearing on Google Play Store. These malicious apps are specifically designed to steal sensitive personal documentation from citizens, putting users at serious risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

DigiLocker, an app under the Digital India program, serves as a secure digital wallet where Indians can store verified government documents including driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and academic records. However, cybercriminals have been deploying malicious copies that use remarkably similar names and branding to confuse the public.

What is the threat with DigiLocker?

The official DigiLocker platform is created and maintained by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and is crucial for enabling paperless governance and mitigating document forgery. The fraudulent versions, however, pose significant security risks. Anyone installing and using these counterfeit versions risks serious data breaches, including potential identity theft and financial fraud, as their sensitive details may be compromised.

These fake apps might steal your credentials, act as adware, or in worst cases become the harbinger of ransomware. The sensitive nature of documents stored on DigiLocker - including identity proofs, financial documents, and educational certificates - makes this threat particularly serious.

How to identify the genuine DigiLocker app?

1. Check the developer name

The authentic DigiLocker app is developed by MeitY, Government of India. Any other developer name indicates a fake application. This is the most critical verification step before downloading.

2. Download from official sources only

Users experiencing difficulty identifying the correct app on app stores should visit the official DigiLocker website at https://digilocker.gov.in/. At the bottom of the page, there are verified links to both Google Play Store and Apple App Store that direct users to the authentic application.

3. Verify download statistics

The genuine DigiLocker app has download numbers ranging between 1 lakh to 5 lakhs, whereas fake apps typically show downloads between 10,000 to 50,000. This disparity can help users identify suspicious applications.

4. Look for official branding

While fake apps may use similar logos and even government emblems to appear authentic, checking the developer credentials and official certifications within the app store listing can help distinguish legitimate apps from fraudulent ones.

If you've already installed a suspicious app

If a suspicious version has been installed, users must delete the app without delay and change all associated passwords for government services and linked accounts. This immediate action is crucial to minimise potential damage.

General security measures

1. Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible for government service accounts.

2. Monitor your accounts regularly for any suspicious activity

3. Keep your device security updated with the latest patches

4. Avoid granting unnecessary permissions to apps

5. Use only official government channels for all Digital India services

What makes DigiLocker a target?

DigiLocker's importance in India's digital ecosystem makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals. The platform stores highly sensitive documents that can be exploited for identity theft, financial fraud, and unauthorised access to government services. With millions of users relying on DigiLocker for paperless transactions and document verification, the potential impact of fake apps is significant.

The Digital India initiative has issued clear instructions through its official social media channels, urging citizens to remain vigilant and verify apps before installation. The advisory emphasises that citizens should rely solely on the authentic application to secure their important digital assets and documents.

Remember: The authentic DigiLocker app is free, developed by MeitY, Government of India, and available only through official channels. Any deviation from these parameters should raise immediate red flags.