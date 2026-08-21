Poco M8X 5G With 7,900mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco has expanded its M-series lineup in India with the launch of the M8x 5G. The phone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first devices in the country to feature this processor, and is paired with a 7,900mAh battery, the largest in the current M8 range. Unlike the AMOLED-equipped M8 5G and M8 Power 5G, the M8x 5G uses a 6.9-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, positioning it as the more affordable entry point in Poco's M8 portfolio, which also includes the M8 Pro and M8s 5G.

Poco M8X 5G price in India

The Poco M8x 5G is priced in India at Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in green with a vegan leather back, cobalt blue and black colorways.It will be available from Flipkart starting from August 27. Launch offers are likely to reduce the price of the base variant to Rs. 18,999.

Poco M8X 5G specifications and features

The Poco M8x 5G features a 6.9-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Glass 7i and finished with a punch-hole camera cutout. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, an octa-core processor built on a 4nm process comprising two 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores, paired with an Adreno GPU. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. On the imaging front, the device carries a single 50-megapixel primary rear camera with LED flash, while an 8-megapixel camera handles selfies and video calls at the front.

The Poco M8x 5G is backed by a 7,900mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging over a USB Type-C port. The phone ships with Android 16 out of the box and is set to receive four years of OS updates. The rear panel uses a vegan leather finish. On connectivity, the device supports dual nano-SIM slots with 5G and 4G network bands, VoLTE, Wi-Fi with mobile hotspot support, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS with GLONASS. It also includes stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.